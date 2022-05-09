Vicus Capital Has $1.56 Million Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 229,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,015 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.28. 2,422,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,654. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.17 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

