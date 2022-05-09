Vicus Capital Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Vicus Capital increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,375,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,214. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.