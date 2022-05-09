Vicus Capital Invests $1.82 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,502,647. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

