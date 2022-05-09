Vicus Capital Invests $611,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,329,895. The company has a market cap of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.48.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

