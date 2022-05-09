Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.94. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

