Vicus Capital Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after acquiring an additional 258,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $788,596,000 after acquiring an additional 923,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 891,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,587,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. General Motors has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

