Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

V traded down $9.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.04. 576,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,930,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

