Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $54,426.67 and approximately $9.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 81.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

