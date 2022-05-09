Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €63.50 ($66.84) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($61.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.28 ($63.45).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €35.89 ($37.78) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €33.95 ($35.74) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($64.17).

Vonovia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

