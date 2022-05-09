Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,511 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 868,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 154,696 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.