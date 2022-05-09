Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.09.

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $63.48. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.