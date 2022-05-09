VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.75

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $85,647,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $37,110,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $62,551,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth about $43,799,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

