vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -1.43. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151,435 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

