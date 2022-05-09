Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,422 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,377,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $416.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

