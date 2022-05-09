Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €144.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($151.58) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($154.74) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($73.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €88.20 ($92.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($68.72) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($191.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

