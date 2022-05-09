Warp Finance Hits Market Cap of $169,895.22 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $36.35 or 0.00116875 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $169,895.22 and $79,691.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007125 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007155 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.