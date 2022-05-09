Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$147.86.

Shares of WCN opened at C$163.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$167.18. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$144.20 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The stock has a market cap of C$41.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

