Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 20.8%

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) dropped 20.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 2,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 277,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

WDH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

