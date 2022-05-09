Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Waters by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $327.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.07. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

