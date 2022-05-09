Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Wayfair makes up 2.0% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $158,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $3.82 on Monday, reaching $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,904,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $339.56.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

