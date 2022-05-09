Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.48 and last traded at $67.29. Approximately 7,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,662,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after buying an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after purchasing an additional 289,798 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

