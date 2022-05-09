WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Up 3%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.83 and last traded at $187.58. 779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 97,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.03.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $216.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 386.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.
About WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.
