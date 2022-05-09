Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – Clean Harbors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $128.00 to $131.00.

5/3/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Clean Harbors had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/4/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/2/2022 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2022 – Clean Harbors is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Clean Harbors was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of CLH traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,530. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.11 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Clean Harbors by 656.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

