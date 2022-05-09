Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $58.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,286,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

