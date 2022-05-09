Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 97,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,244,518 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

