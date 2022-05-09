Wings (WINGS) Price Reaches $0.0082

Wings (WINGS) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Wings has a total market cap of $822,748.52 and approximately $584.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 46.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wings coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wings

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Wings

