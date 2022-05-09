WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $17,465,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $17,141,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,957. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,024. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.