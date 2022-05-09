WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.56 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

