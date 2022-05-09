WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 99,226 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 216.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,226 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NYSE NI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.49. 6,726,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,968. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.44%.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.