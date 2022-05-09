WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $12.04 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 4,150.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 272,953 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy makes up 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,209,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,897,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $6.57. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

