WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.63 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 867.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 158,143 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $993,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. 113,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

