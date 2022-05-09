WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $3.20 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 423.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 109,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $32.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $445.33. 52,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.49. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $449.50 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

