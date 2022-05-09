WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.97. 17,168,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,538,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.40.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Macquarie cut Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.