WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 62,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,987. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

