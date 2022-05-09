WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $5.31 Million in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and have sold 127,326 shares valued at $4,043,954. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE UNVR traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $29.72. 1,510,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,818. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

