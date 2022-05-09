WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $8.37 Million in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,369,000. Nucor accounts for 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Nucor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank grew its position in Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.55. 2,818,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,707. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.