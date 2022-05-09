WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,804 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 0.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

ORLY stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.40. The stock had a trading volume of 683,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,128. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $685.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.