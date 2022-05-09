WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 39,657 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of TTM Technologies worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 650,465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2,199.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 365,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 349,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,591,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,556,000 after purchasing an additional 302,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,772,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 297,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.11. 17,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,815. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.29. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

