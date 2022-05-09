WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 6,451 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.62. 110,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,976. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.08 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.56.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

