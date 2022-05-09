WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 8,322 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $872,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Barclays dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

VSCO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

