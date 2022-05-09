WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 33,417 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.60. 2,051,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,691. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

