WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CorVel were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in CorVel by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $32,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,865 shares of company stock worth $3,507,763. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded down $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,694. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.97. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.93 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRVL shares. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

