WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $208.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.