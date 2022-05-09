WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 688 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $1,292,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COKE traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $489.40. The stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,551. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.90 and a 12 month high of $638.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.31.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

