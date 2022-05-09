Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT Raised to €109.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €104.00 ($109.47) to €109.00 ($114.74) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Wolters Kluwer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($102.11) to €98.00 ($103.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.61.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $119.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.9724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

About Wolters Kluwer (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.