Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,534 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.80 on Monday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

