Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonic Automotive news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

SAH stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

