Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,848 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADEX. RPO LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADEX opened at $9.90 on Monday. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

