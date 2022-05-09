Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating) by 742.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,191 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacifico Acquisition were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Pacifico Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,071,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacifico Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAFO opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Pacifico Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential acquisition targets with primary operations in and around the new energy, biotech, and education industries in Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacifico Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacifico Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.