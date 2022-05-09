Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 44.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 61.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $155,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 113.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 158,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.79. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $6.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

